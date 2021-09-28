Wastewater issue in Yucatan, a real challenge

The sanitation of wastewater generated in residential areas has become a real challenge in Yucatan, especially in Merida, since very little of the liquid passes through a treatment process to be reused.

In this regard, Luis Pantí Peralta, a specialist in sanitation and water treatment plant operations, commented that, in addition to this situation, there is a latent risk of contamination of the groundwater that is extracted for human consumption, which makes treatment more difficult.

“It is a challenge to treat the water of all citizens. Specifically in the center of Merida. It is a matter of concern, not only for the industries, but also for the citizens to be aware that we unload wastewater in our homes,” he said.

Photo by Steve Johnson on Pexels.com

The specialist will give the conference “Wastewater, technologies, and treatment plants in Yucatan. Analysis and update in anticipation of industrial growth and services”, which is organized by the College of Chemical Engineers, and where he will be addressing this and other issues related to water and, the use that state-based companies give it.

The expert said that the water sanitation that corresponds to companies and industries comprises only 3% of the total, so he insisted that the challenge lies in attending to the residential part, which comprises a large part of the consumption.

In his turn, the president of the College of Chemical Engineers of Yucatan, Alan Garcia Lira, said that industries are applying the necessary measures to address the issue of water in the state, although it is imperative not to remove the necessary measures to prevent the vital liquid from being affected and causing harm to citizens.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments