Wastewater issue in Yucatan, a real challenge

The sanitation of wastewater generated in residential areas has become a real challenge in Yucatan, especially in Merida, since very little of the liquid passes through a treatment process to be reused.
In this regard, Luis Pantí Peralta, a specialist in sanitation and water treatment plant operations, commented that, in addition to this situation, there is a latent risk of contamination of the groundwater that is extracted for human consumption, which makes treatment more difficult.
“It is a challenge to treat the water of all citizens. Specifically in the center of Merida. It is a matter of concern, not only for the industries, but also for the citizens to be aware that we unload wastewater in our homes,” he said.
The specialist will give the conference “Wastewater, technologies, and treatment plants in Yucatan. Analysis and update in anticipation of industrial growth and services”, which is organized by the College of Chemical Engineers, and where he will be addressing this and other issues related to water and, the use that state-based companies give it.
The expert said that the water sanitation that corresponds to companies and industries comprises only 3% of the total, so he insisted that the challenge lies in attending to the residential part, which comprises a large part of the consumption.
In his turn, the president of the College of Chemical Engineers of Yucatan, Alan Garcia Lira, said that industries are applying the necessary measures to address the issue of water in the state, although it is imperative not to remove the necessary measures to prevent the vital liquid from being affected and causing harm to citizens.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Tortugranja closes its doors in Isla Mujeres: irregularities, looting, and mismanagement are reported
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, (September 28,.
-
The Progreso Municipal Institute for Women opens free workshops
Progreso, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- With.
-
Sefotur sign a collaboration agreement with the firm Incubatour to strengthen the tourist reactivation
Incubatour is an ecosystem dedicated to.
-
Land where the Yucatan Sustainable Stadium will be built, will be sold for 400 million pesos (20 million USD)
Mérida, Yucatan, (September 28, 2021).- The.
-
Finally, Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Mexico says.
-
Yucatán has not registered a human rabies case transmitted by pets in 23 years
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- Daly.
-
Mental health, the main topic of the first open parliament of the Yucatan Congress
Representatives points out that citizens are.
-
Obama says Haitian migrants’ plight is ‘heartbreaking,’ but does Biden know the system is broken?
Former President Barack Obama believes the migrant crisis at.
-
Does the trend to ever-increasing Marijuana potency have consequences?
The trend of cannabis legalization in.
-
FGE detains in Guadalajara the alleged murderer of a ‘witch doctor’ in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- Agents.
Leave a Comment