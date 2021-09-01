Teacher unveils a case of abuse during online class

MEXICO, (September 01, 2021).-Through TikTok, some videos are circulating in which it became known how a teacher realized that one of her students was suffering from some type of violence. This was made known through an account on this platform in three videos that were shared, you can see the teacher who interrupts the class and says that all students had to have their cameras on.

The teacher asks her students to respect each other as well as the institution, asking again to turn on the cameras of their computers, but a girl named Andrea ignores the teacher’s command, the teacher again asks her to turn it on, but the girl claimed that her camera did not work, the teacher tells her how to verify that her computer’s camera was not working, again the teacher asks Andrea to turn on the camera or she would end up the class, the girl turns on her camera and the teacher sees that the girl appears with dark glasses, which caused the teacher to get more upset.

(Photo / TikTok @ enteratedealgo0)

Faced with the request to remove her glasses, Andrea chose to argue that she had a migraine, so the computer lights caused her discomfort, the teacher asked her to remove her glasses so that they could continue the class, the young woman removes her glasses and you can see how the young woman has a bruise on her eye and lip.

Andrea quickly tries to cover her eye with a lock of hair, immediately the other classmates fell silent; while the teacher began to question her, asking what had happened to her eye, Andrea avoids the teacher’s questions and tries to continue the class normally.

(Photo / TikTok @ enteratedealgo0)

Behind Andrea you can see how a man immediately approaches the girl from behind and begins to yell at her demanding her to turn off the camera, the teacher observes the scene and decides to silence her microphone to call the emergency number 911, to report that her student could be in danger. For her part, the girl decides to disconnect from the class, and tells the teacher with a broken voice that she was not going to be able to continue with the class.

Alumna es víctima de violencia y maestra lo descubre en plena clase: pic.twitter.com/WkYNDQgWSj — Lo + viral (@VideosVirales69) August 31, 2021

In the end, the police showed up at the girl’s address to check on her and it was found out that the teenager suffered from family violence.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments