Tourist causes traffic accident in Progreso, leaving one woman injured

On Sunday, October 30th, in the middle of the long weekend, a woman resulted seriously injured after a collision caused by a tourist who was about to leave the port of Progreso and had to stay to carry out the respective procedures with the authorities.
(Por Esto!).- The accident occurred on the intersection of Calles 76 and 29, a common spot for this type of accident according to locals, who saw how a white Toyota “Corolla” with Yucatan license plate YYD-338-E, did not respect the stop sign and got in front of an Italika motorcycle with license plate 39DLVZ also from the state of Yucatan.
The victim was identified as Wendy Julisa Canul Martinez, 52 years of age, who ended up with a possible fractured hip, right arm and neck, the woman could not move her limbs after falling to the pavement.
In order to begin a period of rehabilitation, she was sent by agents of the Progreso Red Cross delegation to a public assistance hospital, specifically to the health center with extended services located in the western part of the city.
