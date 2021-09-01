‘La Plancha’ Central Park in Downtown Mérida… will it ever become a reality?

Park of “La Plancha” project in Mérida stays in “stand by” one more time. It is no longer a priority for the AMLO´s federal government after the change of the Maya Train station

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- Due to the problems of construction and mobility that would mean the construction of a Maya Train station on the grounds of “ La Plancha ” downtown Mérida , the federation decided that said station of the railway system wll be located in the area of Teya , just outside the city.

Through a statement, the federal government indicated that the commitment is to deliver the system in 2024, so building a train station in downtown Mérida represented a delay in the work due to various conflicts that would cost time and resources.

What will happen to the park project in La Pancha?

Since these lands are no longer part of the Maya train project, the park that was planned to be created as part of the station will no longer be a priority for the current administration.

“The current administration will integrate the projects around the station located in the polygon known as La Plancha , as well as the secondary works that were contemplated in this area, for their consideration and possible construction in the coming years by the corresponding authorities,” states the federal government statement.

Conflicts conclude

In this way they conclude various conflicts, such as the one that represented relocating the people who live around the polygon, as well as the fact that the train route would split the city in two and an “underground construction” was required for the train to reach “La Plancha”.

They will no longer have to relocate local residents.

State Government will continue with the plan of a park

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal explained that the idea of ​​having a large park in “La Plancha” is not abandoned.

“Possibilities and actions are being sought, and it will join other civil society actors and the City Council of Mérida to collectively find out how to have in La Plancha the great park that has been dreamed of..”

Current state of the land.

It is intended to be a great green lung, he continued, to be a space for recreation and coexistence for the Yucatecans.

Vila pointed out that it is not intended to waste the aforementioned land, and added that last week he met with Rogelio Jiménez Pons, director of Fonatur, to talk about it.

It should be noted that the land use of the lands of “La Plancha” belongs to the federal government.

