American Airlines has 28 destinations across Mexico now!

Starting on December 1, 2021, American Airlines will add its 28th destination in Mexico by including Chetumal (CTM) from Miami (MIA) in its network, continuing to strengthen its hub in that South Florida city, from where it also launched, in recent weeks, flights to Tel Aviv in Israel, Paramaribo in Suriname and San Andrés Island in Colombia.

“With more than 30 years of service, American is and will always be Miami’s local airline, and we are proud to strengthen our presence in our Miami hub later this year,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of Operations for the Hub in Miami.

Operations to Chetumal (CTM) will be carried out by its regional subsidiary Envoy Air on the Embraer 175, giving it an offer of 304 seats per week.

Schedule and frequencies

Flights From Departure To Arrival Frequencies AA 3557 Miami (MIA) 12:05 pm Chetumal (CTM) 1:23 pm Wed – Sat AA 3521 Chetumal (CTM) 2:54 pm Miami (MIA) 5:55 pm Wed – Sat

On the eve of the winter season in the northern hemisphere, American adds this third destination to the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, which is currently having great relevance. In July 2021, the state added or retaken 19 national and international destinations.







