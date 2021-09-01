Meet Winston the dog who was rescued from a desert island in Belize (Watch Video)

BELIZE, (September 01, 2021).- During a journey, in the least expected place, a hidden and completely empty place, without human presence, a man came across an abandoned puppy on a small desert island off the coast of Belize.

The canine is visibly undernourished and until now it is not known how it survived for so long alone in the middle of the open sea.

Amazing encounter

In the distance, a particular movement caught his attention, so he decided to approach that desert island where he saw a fishing hut and a puppy wagging its tail.

He approached the small patch of dry land and got out of his kayak. Wesley looked to see if there were people in the area, but no, the four-legged “outcast” was helpless and all by itself.

The start of a new life

Without thinking, he took the puppy, and together they returned to the hotel where he was staying. The employees helped him by getting food for the canine and that is how the dog started recovering, a volunteer welcomed him at her home. There, the dog spent two months, gaining strength and weight until he was healthy enough to catch a flight to Texas, where he was picked up by Wesley.

“There was a time when I thought he might not remember me because we were only together for a short time, but it took her a couple of minutes to sniff me so they got along really well. The next day the whole family traveled back to Montana. “ Wesley B.

“When I saw him for the first time, everything happened so fast that I never imagined that he would become my dog. He found me and I found him, I can’t help but imagine that this was part of destiny,” Wesley B.

His rescue story that occurred in 2019 still surprised many users on social networks because if the man had not seen it, it is possible that poor Winston would have perished on the Island without anyone noticing.

Fortunately, this did not happen and his life completely improved when the photographer saved his life.

Happy ending of a dog abandoned on an island

At present, Winston is still happy with his family almost 3 years later, a photograph uploaded to the official account of this canine shows him in good condition and in the company of other “furry” companions.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







