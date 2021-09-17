Yucatan has not reported Dengue cases for 4 months despite heavy rains

YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- Yucatán has been without dengue for four months, however, the risk of a possible outbreak is high since this week two cases were registered in Quintana Roo, revealed the federal Ministry of Health.

Given the prevailing irrigation, in Yucatán, the fumigation work continues to control the vector, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, and only on one occasion has the massive discarding strategy been carried out in Mérida.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, this disease that is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes appeared in mid-March, so in epidemiological week number 15, specifically, in Campeche; in 19 the first case was detected in Yucatán, and now, in 20, in Quintana Roo.

So far this year, in the country there are two thousand 106 accumulated confirmed cases of dengue, with a decrease of 77.6 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year, when the sum was nine thousand 415 infected. Unfortunately, there are eight deaths.

The pathology is distributed in 25 states, and only in epidemiological week number 36 were 107 new cases, of which two are from Quintana Roo.

The highest incidence is registered in Veracruz, with 389 infected, 18.5 percent; followed by Morelos, with 365 infected, 17.3 percent; Guerrero, with 254 positives, 12.1 percent; Oaxaca, with 207 patients, 9.8 percent; and Michoacán, with 123, 5.8 percent.

So far, there are six confirmed cases in Quintana Roo, five in Campeche, and one in Yucatán, in the latter case, with a decrease of 99.3 percent.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments