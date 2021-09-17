Yucatan has not reported Dengue cases for 4 months despite heavy rains

YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- Yucatán has been without dengue for four months, however, the risk of a possible outbreak is high since this week two cases were registered in Quintana Roo, revealed the federal Ministry of Health.
Given the prevailing irrigation, in Yucatán, the fumigation work continues to control the vector, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, and only on one occasion has the massive discarding strategy been carried out in Mérida.
In the Yucatan Peninsula, this disease that is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes appeared in mid-March, so in epidemiological week number 15, specifically, in Campeche; in 19 the first case was detected in Yucatán, and now, in 20, in Quintana Roo.
So far this year, in the country there are two thousand 106 accumulated confirmed cases of dengue, with a decrease of 77.6 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year, when the sum was nine thousand 415 infected. Unfortunately, there are eight deaths.
The pathology is distributed in 25 states, and only in epidemiological week number 36 were 107 new cases, of which two are from Quintana Roo.
The highest incidence is registered in Veracruz, with 389 infected, 18.5 percent; followed by Morelos, with 365 infected, 17.3 percent; Guerrero, with 254 positives, 12.1 percent; Oaxaca, with 207 patients, 9.8 percent; and Michoacán, with 123, 5.8 percent.
So far, there are six confirmed cases in Quintana Roo, five in Campeche, and one in Yucatán, in the latter case, with a decrease of 99.3 percent.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Young man missing in the municipality of Opichén was found lifeless two days later
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- After.
-
FGE rules out kidnapping and execution of radio station executive
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- The.
-
Cuba’s parliament to analyze same-sex marriage
The draft of a new family.
-
New construction regulations in Quintana Roo guarantee access to people with disabilities
The regulation will make it compulsory.
-
Guns N’Roses concert in Mérida will be held until 2022
The event was scheduled for October.
-
Illegal ‘Lazo’ tournament is shut down in Baca, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- About a.
-
Traveling Book Fair visits Mérida Friday 17th and Saturday 18th September
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- With.
-
Yucatan State Government call to participate in the Second National Drill
Merida, Yucatan, (September 17, 2021).- In.
-
Yucatán Representatives propose flexible work schedules for parents
Members of the Congress propose that.
-
Hot weather and afternoon rain this Friday, September 17th in Yucatán
Temperatures will range between 30 and.
Leave a Comment