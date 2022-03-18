100 dogs were found dead after drinking contaminated water in the State of Mexico

It was the municipal government that reported on the unfortunate incident where the dogs were poisoned by leachates from the Amecameca landfill in the state of Mexico.
(Gobierno del Estado de México).- Apparently, the dogs entered the premises through a broken fence.
In the last 12 months, the State of Mexico toxic lagoon has not received maintenance or the required care, since the compacting machine used to handle the garbage and cover it with earth was broken.
The authorities tried to remove the dead dogs from the toxic lagoon, they were found in an advanced state of decomposition.
So the local authorities decided to bury the dead dogs in the same area. Additionally, they reported that when they began their administration, they found that the garbage was deposited in disorder and that the open-air dump did not meet any of the standards established by the State Environment Secretariat.
According to the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), leachates are liquids that are formed by the percolation of rainwater or by the reaction, dragging or filtering of the materials that constitute the garbage and that contain substances dissolved or in suspension.
