IMSS offers free handmade prostheses to breast cancer survivors

The prostheses are for both beneficiaries and non-recipients.

Mérida, Yucatán.- Women who have survived breast cancer in one or both breasts can have access to prostheses that adapt perfectly to their bodies, which the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) offers free of charge to any patient.

It is worth mentioning that in Yucatan many women have survived this disease thanks to prevention and timely treatment.

Since 2017, IMSS volunteers have created the handmade prosthesis program to improve the physical and emotional health of women breast cancer survivors who have lost one or both breasts.

They are prostheses created with flaxseed, totally free of charge, which can be used by those who have carried as treatment mastectomy.

Nancy Vega, the national coordinator of Soy Rosa IMSS, explained that this seed does not generate harmful fauna, is odorless and does not germinate, and also adapts very well to the prosthesis and the women’s anatomy.

It should be noted that most of the beneficiaries are women who have been referred by oncology doctors, as well as by other women who have gone through a similar situation.

What are the requirements?

The beneficiaries do not need to be beneficiaries, but they must undergo an evaluation and meet certain requirements, such as having the area healed and having completed the radiotherapy treatment.

In order to receive them, they only have to go to the IMSS Volunteer offices.

Since the creation of this program, more than 9 thousand handmade prostheses have been delivered in more than 20 states of the Republic.

They can be requested at any time of the year, but in October, breast cancer awareness month, more than two thousand prostheses will be delivered.

