Yucatecan teenager gives online Maya lessons through Tik Tok

This Yucatecan has given the example that social networks not only serve to entertain but also to educate since he uses Tik Tok to give Mayan language classes.

His name is Santo Tuz, a young man of 18 years, originally from Oxkutzcab who uses the Tik Tok platform to teach Mayan, with the aim that his roots continue to transcend.

With the help of a board, the young man helps himself to teach his audience questions such as who are you?, who am I? Seasons, surnames, body parts, names of animals, and fruits.

The influence of this young man has been so great that his Tik Tok account has now 26,000 followers and his Facebook page has 4,803.

Never before a Yucatecan had used social networks to give Mayan lessons, and Santo is currently using Tik Tok with very good results.

The young man also used the Tik Tok platform to makes his granny go viral.

He was all over the world wide web just a few days ago, since he used the same application to sell his grandmother’s embroidery, to the extent that her seams were sold out.

One of the lessons consists in the names of animals in Maya.

It is worth mentioning that his videos are going viral, and he thanked Mauricio Durán for supporting his grandmother with the purchase of one of his grandmother’s items from the United States.

This Yucatecan youngster is really innovating on social networks with his Maya lessons in Tik Tok. And as mentioned before, thanks to Tik Tok, the young man managed to sell help his grandmother to sell her embroidery work.

In fact, the demand for the embroidered clothes was so great that they were sold out and Santos stated that he has not been able to answer all the messages because his chat was saturated.

“Hello, good morning, thank you all for your support, thank God we already managed to sell my granny’s seams in record time” Santos Tuz posted on Friday, July 10, 2020.



Finally, he apologized to those who could not acquire any of his grandma’s items but assured that they are already beginning to receive orders on request and left his phone number so that customers can formally communicate with him and place their orders.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







