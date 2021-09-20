The Santa Lucía Park serenades would return in October to Downtown Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 20, 2021).- Activation of the traditional Santa Lucía park serenades that traditionally have been held every Thursday, since 1965, could return at the beginning of October, reported the cultural director of the Mérida municipality, Irving Berlin Villafaña.

He specified that soon there will be news of the activation of the traditional celebration, in the emblematic park of the Historic Center, since by indications of the mayor, work is being done to activate them as soon as possible.

“We think that the serenades are maturing very quickly to be able to open this show, which is one of the favorites of both Yucatecans, as well as national and foreign tourism, next month it would open, fortunately, we see that the numbers of the pandemic are not totally flattering, but the situation is under control, ” he said.

The municipal official said that they continue working on the entrances and exits of the shows so that there is no tumult and they also worry that the event, which has been taking place for more than five decades, returns as soon as possible.

It should be noted that every Thursday, at 9:00 p.m., this central park was adorned with the music of various artists who attended the “altar of the Trova” for the traditional serenade, since it is there a place of music and poetry tradition, something totally characteristic of the state of Yucatan.

On this stage, several musical icons of the genre have gathered, for many years the Yucalpetén Typical Orchestra was presented, which alternated with trios, interpreters, composers, and also with the Rondalla Universitaria of the Autonomous University of Yucatán, among many others.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments