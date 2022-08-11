One dead after a roof collapsed in Merida’s Itzimná neighborhood

One person was reported dead in a house under construction in Merida’s Itzimná neighborhood, where part of the roof collapsed.

According to preliminary reports, a construction worker was working on an abandoned property that was undergoing renovations, when suddenly, part of the old building collapsed on top of him and he ended up trapped underneath the rubble.

Minutes before, four workers were building a column and a beam under the roof, but apparently, they did not place it correctly and so it collapsed.

The other three masons got out by their means but unfortunately one of them died instantly.

Paramedics arrived at the house located on Calle 13, between 20 and 22, of the Itzimná neighborhood, but could do nothing to save the man’s life. The paramedics determined that the man died instantly.

Agents from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) also arrived at the site to support the rescue work of the body, and awaited the arrival of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for the transfer of the body.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments