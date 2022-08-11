One dead after a roof collapsed in Merida’s Itzimná neighborhood

One person was reported dead in a house under construction in Merida’s Itzimná neighborhood, where part of the roof collapsed.
According to preliminary reports, a construction worker was working on an abandoned property that was undergoing renovations, when suddenly, part of the old building collapsed on top of him and he ended up trapped underneath the rubble.
Minutes before, four workers were building a column and a beam under the roof, but apparently, they did not place it correctly and so it collapsed.
The other three masons got out by their means but unfortunately one of them died instantly.
Paramedics arrived at the house located on Calle 13, between 20 and 22, of the Itzimná neighborhood, but could do nothing to save the man’s life. The paramedics determined that the man died instantly.
Agents from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) also arrived at the site to support the rescue work of the body, and awaited the arrival of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for the transfer of the body.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Senior citizen reported missing was found dead in Texan de Palomeque, Yucatán
A senior citizen reported missing was.
-
Cuba’s blaze threatens to aggravate the island’s economic crisis
The four-day fire raging at a.
-
Vehicles and convenience stores set on fire in Central Mexico (Watch Video)
More clashes broke out in central.
-
Race against time continues in the rescue of 10 Mexican miners after 3 days underground
Large pumps sucked water from a.
-
Is Colombia about to legalize Cannabis?
Andres Fajardo is the CEO of Clever Leaves.
-
López Obrador celebrates revocation of injunctions against the Maya Train Project
On Wednesday, August 10th, during his.
-
Man gunned down in broad daylight on the streets of Cancun
A man was gunned down in.
-
More than 230 abandoned houses in downtown Merida are in risk of collapsing
Staff from the Mérida City Council.
-
Man dies suddenly after finishing working shift in Mérida
A 47-year-old man collapsed as he.
-
Trump has declined to answer questions from the New York Attorney General’s Office
Donald Trump has declined on Wednesday,.
Leave a Comment