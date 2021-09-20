Youths stage a unique protest against police abuse in Centro

Mérida, Yucatán.- Young people held a singular protest against police abuse at the flagpole of the Plaza Grande and livened up the atmosphere with rock music and performance, with which they exposed the misconduct of the authorities.

The accelerated rhythm of the music of drums and guitars quickly pulled followers to the center of the square and motivated some of the attendees to take a second to dance and enjoy themselves.

Anonymous accounts of alleged police abuses were accompanied by banners with anti-police phrases on trees. The colorful letters of Mérida that tourists love so much were covered with paper and cloth signs as to not directly paint over them.

Phrases such as “all cops are bastards”, “fed up with police abuse”, “stop police repression”, “don’t stay quiet, denounce”, “the police don’t take care of me”, “justice for José Eduardo” and the acronym A.C.A.B. were read on the banners.

Rock, rap, and Trova performances took over Plaza Grande for 3 hours. The demonstration was peaceful and concentrated a good number of people around and in the center of the plaza.

The organizers played the audio of the video recorded by José Eduardo’s mother and narrated some cases of arbitrary detentions by police officers, anonymously.

An interview was requested with some of the people who gave orders in the organization of the event, but they informed that there is no organization, they are independent and the only intention is to denounce police abuses.

Two hours after the microphone was opened to denounce abuses, no one spoke, despite repeated invitations to attendees to present their cases.

Source: yucatan.com.mx

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







