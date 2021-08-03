Progreso Ecological Police shut down a summer house drain that went directly to the sea

Progreso, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021).- In response to a citizen complaint, the Ecological Police of Progreso intervened to close the drain of a summer house that went directly to the sea.

The problem was located in a summer house in Progreso located about 100 meters from the Pluma y Lapiz condominiums, heading towards Chicxulub Puerto.

This fact caused great indignation among beach house owners because, in addition to polluting the sea, it is something that did not happen on the Yucatecan coast.

“Can someone explain to me since when the drains from home or street flow into the sea; frankly, this is something that had never been seen in the Yucatecan coast ” wrote a person who detected this irregularity on social networks.

“In all the years I have lived in Progreso, I have never seen such a thing,” warned the outraged Internet user.

Photo: (Yucatan Ahora)

“My dear friends from Progreso, if the authorities continue to allow this, we can say goodbye to the beautiful beach that we have been able to enjoy for generations, we will soon find that the beaches will be polluted like those of many other ports in Mexico. It is gross! Please share, I hope the authorities do something about it ”.

Aware of this fact, other people requested the intervention of Profepa and Semarnat to close this drain and impose the corresponding sanctions for pollution to the sea.

The first authority to intervene was the Progreso Ecological Police, and the Progreso City Council will impose a fine to the house owner.

