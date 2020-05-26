Club Med will welcome guests back with new hygiene and safety protocols

Travel Market Report (May 26, 2020).- Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida will welcome guests back on June 12, the first of the North American resorts to welcome guests back, with new hygiene and safety protocols.

These new measures will be implemented in all of the brand’s resorts in Florida, Mexico, and the Caribbean, and were developed with a team of specialized doctors and professors.

All Club Med properties will operate at a maximum resort capacity of 65%.

Common areas will have floor markings encouraging safe six feet social distance and be deep cleaned more frequently.

There will be Plexiglas protection on all service counters, including concierge and check-in, and digital apps will be used to check-in, for spa bookings, and in-room service requests.

Guest’s temperature checks will be done upon check-in and periodically during their stay, and staff will have their temperature taken before the start of each shift.

All dining locations will have increased opening hours, allowing for a lower occupancy, as well as increased distance between tables and more outdoor dining capacity. Menus will focus on single plated dishes and custom preparation.

Sports, including tennis, golf, kayaking, and sailing, will operate under a strict sanitization process including the cleaning of equipment between users. Yoga and fitness classes will be held outdoors, but other group sporting events will be temporarily suspended.

Evening entertainment programming will be made of smaller-scale events and utilize outdoor spaces, like music on the beach at sunset or movie night under the stars.

At the Children’s Club, there will a temperature check of each child twice a day and hand washing every hour.

To correspond with the reopening, Club Med has launched a Free Cancellation Policy. For new bookings made between May 18 and December 18, 2020, guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay, up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date.

