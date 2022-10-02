Huevos Motuleños: from Motul to the World

From Motul to your table!

Let´s talk about the delicious traditional breakfast eggs from Motul, a little town in Yucatán. These eggs are served in the local market over a fried tortilla with a bean dip to later be covered by another tortilla and tomato sauce. It is commonly served with ham, cheese, peas, and fried plantains in the state of Yucatan and neighboring states such as Quintana Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, and Oaxaca.

Huevos Motuleños, cortesía de Cocina Fácil.

Here’s how you can prepare this fantastic dish!

Ingredients:

Eggs

Tortillas

Vegetable oil

Habanero peppers

Red onion

Black fried beans

Medium-sized tomatoes

Salt to taste

Cooked green peas

Aged cheese or queso fresco

Cooked diced ham

Fried banana cut into diagonal slices

Instructions:

In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat a teaspoon of oil and add the onion and habanero peppers (whole). Fry until the onion is transparent, making sure that the habanero chile does not break. The habanero chile will give its flavor to the sauce without adding heat. Add the diced tomatoes and cook for about 7 minutes until the tomatoes have released all their juices and formed a thick sauce. Season with salt and set aside. Heat the rest of the oil in the pan and start frying the tortillas one by one. Fry the tortillas until they are a little crispy, this way they will hold the egg and sauce without breaking into pieces. Place each tortilla on a paper towel to drain excess oil. Once all your tortillas are fried, place 2 on each plate and spread the fried beans on top of the tortillas. In the same pan where you fried the tortillas, start frying the eggs. Place one egg on each tortilla. When all the eggs are cooked, cover them with the tomato sauce, leaving the yolk uncovered if desired. Garnish with ham, green peas, cheese, and fried bananas.

Enjoy!

