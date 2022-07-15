Japan and Yucatan strengthen ties

Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatan, met at the Government Palace with Takashi Manabe, Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Mexico, to promote projects in favor of the economy of the state and the creation of jobs.

(yucatan.gob.mx).- The diplomat highlighted the benefits that Yucatan offers in order to create a good business climate and declared that Yucatan and Japan have established a positive economic dynamism, for which he demonstrated his interest in continuing with this beneficial relationship.

“You have our support, governor, to continue linking Japanese companies with the state because we want to continue collaborating with Yucatan in this regard,” Takahashi Manabe assured.

Also present at the meeting were Hajime Tsuboi, director of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and Makoto Saito, president, and CEO of Mitsui in Mexico, who stated that the company will continue investing in the state, as it is very peaceful and stands out for its legal system, and because it provides a “legal certainty to investors”; and also because the state government has a strong commitment to a sustainable and green economy.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments