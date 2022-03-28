Movimiento Ciudadano officially registers José Luis Pech as their candidate in Quintana Roo

José Pech Várguez formalized his registration before hundreds of supporters at an event in which he thanked his followers because, he assured, they had attended the event voluntarily.
(López-Dóriga Digital).- “You cannot have good democracy or good government without good people in government, you can put many laws, institutions to control corruption, but if people are corrupt, this cannot be resolved, we need honest people to dignify politics and serve the people,” Pech Varguez said.
During the search, he was accompanied by the party’s national leader, Dante Delgado, who went with him to the State Institute of Quintana Roo for the legal procedures.
Last Saturday, March 26th, Movimiento Ciudadano(MC) confirmed that, unanimously, José Luis Pech would be its candidate for the governorship for Quintana Roo after the party declined the candidacy of actor Roberto Palazuelos.
During the twenty-fourth extraordinary session of the National Citizen Coordinator, Pech was voted in favor of being the candidate of the “Movimiento Naranja” on June 5.
Roberto Palazuelos resigned on Friday his aspirations to govern Quintana Roo as a candidate for the Movimiento Ciudadano party, although he ruled out that his decision was made by political agreements.
The 55-year-old politician said “I quit before they “let me go” because there is a group within MC that feels offended and worried about my statements,” said the actor and businessman.
The former candidate assured that Dante Delgado, MC’s national coordinator, agreed with his decision: “He told me that it was better for me to step aside.”
Movimiento Ciudadano reported in a statement that after the decline of Palazuelos, the national operational commission invited the senator of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party, José Luis Pech, to be considered as a citizen candidate for the governorship of Quintana Roo.
“This decision is based on Dr. Pech’s impeccable life trajectory, the tireless work he has done, in different spaces in which he has shown, time and time again, that he has the necessary capabilities and courage to work for the people of Quintana Roo,” read the MC statement.
