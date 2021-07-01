Tropical storm “Elsa” forms in the Atlantic

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- At dawn this Thursday, July 1st, the fifth tropical storm of the year formed in the Atlantic, which bears the name of “ Elsa ”.
The natural phenomenon is located far from the Mexican coast, about 1,645 kilometers southeast of the Barlovento Islands and 4,653 kilometers southeast of Valladolid, Yucatán, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).
Se ha formado la #TormentaTropical #Elsa a partir de la #DepresiónTropical Cinco en el océano #Atlántico. Debido a su distancia, por el momento, no representa peligro para #México. Más información consúltala en https://t.co/iGFK4kaRaU pic.twitter.com/s96xNePwh0— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) July 1, 2021
Elsa has, so far, maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts reaching 85 kilometers per hour.
Elsa’s path
The storm was reported to be moving west at about 41km per hour.
If it maintains that course, it will approach Central America and by Sunday, July 4, it will be only 1,340 kilometers from Quintana Roo, so it is expected that Elsa will change its direction slightly that day.
Given this, instead of continuing on its way to the Yucatan Peninsula, it will move westward turning towards Cuba, where it would make landfall on Monday, July 5 with maximum sustained winds of 95 to 110 kilometers per hour.
However, although this is the current trajectory forecast, the SMN indicated that it could change, so they ask the population to stay informed of the evolution, direction and possible effects of the system.
It should be noted that so far Elsa is not expected to evolve into a hurricane.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Katherine Tai to visit Mexico on Wednesday, July 7th
President Joe Biden’s top trade negotiator.
-
NASA alerts for arrival of large concentrations of sargassum to Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (July 01, 2021).- Satellite.
-
Mexican Youtuber imprisoned for child pornography
Youtuber “YosStop” receives preventive detention; she.
-
The Federal Government plans to conclude the vaccination scheme in Yucatán by October
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- Since.
-
Drug dealer and pedophile captured in Mérida; he was holding a 14-year-old girl
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- The.
-
Merida’s “Parque Hundido del Poniente” becomes new home to wild ducks
Mérida Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- The.
-
Tenants ask to reinstall sanitizing tunnels in municipal markets due to the increase in Covid infections
Tenants affirm that they have observed.
-
IMSS delivers kits to Covid patients to reinforce their medical care from home
MERIDA, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- All patients in.
-
Tesla company center arrives in Yucatan
It is the first of its.
-
At US-Mexico border, Trump falsely claims his wall was just 2 months from completion
Business Insider (July 1st, 2021).- Former.
Leave a Comment