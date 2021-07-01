Tropical storm “Elsa” forms in the Atlantic

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- At dawn this Thursday, July 1st, the fifth tropical storm of the year formed in the Atlantic, which bears the name of “ Elsa ”.

The natural phenomenon is located far from the Mexican coast, about 1,645 kilometers southeast of the Barlovento Islands and 4,653 kilometers southeast of Valladolid, Yucatán, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Elsa has, so far, maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts reaching 85 kilometers per hour.

Elsa’s path

The storm was reported to be moving west at about 41km per hour.

If it maintains that course, it will approach Central America and by Sunday, July 4, it will be only 1,340 kilometers from Quintana Roo, so it is expected that Elsa will change its direction slightly that day.

Given this, instead of continuing on its way to the Yucatan Peninsula, it will move westward turning towards Cuba, where it would make landfall on Monday, July 5 with maximum sustained winds of 95 to 110 kilometers per hour.

Photo: (Conagua)

However, although this is the current trajectory forecast, the SMN indicated that it could change, so they ask the population to stay informed of the evolution, direction and possible effects of the system.

It should be noted that so far Elsa is not expected to evolve into a hurricane.

