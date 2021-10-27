Yucatán is one of the 4 states with low crime incidence

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 27, 2021) .- Yucatán remains among the four states with the lowest crime incidence, revealed the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SNSP) of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) by stating that last September it concluded the decline occurred for three consecutive months.

Last August, the state had the lowest monthly crime incidence in almost five years, with 380 complaints, but in September there was an increase of 19.5 percent, as there were 454 complaints filed.

Therefore, in August, a crime was reported in the entity every 117 minutes, about two hours, and in September, it occurred every 95 minutes.

In the ninth month of this year, the decrease in robberies was notable, followed by injuries, but the growth in murders also stood out.

In the first nine months of the year, in the Mexican Republic, there were already one million 522 thousand 759 complaints of common jurisdiction whose highest incidence was registered in the State of Mexico, with 289 thousand 89 cases, 19 percent, in Mexico City, 166 thousand 186 criminal complaints were filed, 10.9 percent, and in Guanajuato, there were 99 thousand 850, 6.6 percent.

While in Campeche 1,617 investigation folders were opened, 0.11 percent; three thousand 408 files in Tlaxcala, 0.22 percent; 3,800 complaints in Nayarit, 0.25 percent, and 7,460 in Yucatán, 0.49 percent.

With respect to last year, there is an increase of 22.7 percent, from January to September 2020, there were 6,779 complaints of common jurisdiction filed in the public ministries established in the State.

In September, the Crime Stoplight is red for intentional homicides, with five murders. While in yellow was drug dealing, with 19 incidents, and rape, with five complaints.

The highest crime incidence figure, corresponding to 2021, occurred in May, with 1,245 complaints, and the lowest was in August, with 380 complaints filed with the Public Ministry, although it is also the lowest in January 2017 to date.

