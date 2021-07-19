Tourist that paid USD$1,000 to stay at Hotel Xcaret was scammed

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 19, 2021).- Carla Fernández, originally from Saltillo, Coahuila, in the north of Mexico, bought a package through a supposed travel agency to spend a few days in the Riviera Maya, spending more than 1,000 USD. However, the trip was canceled, and that’s when she realized that it was a fraud.

She found the offer during the so-called Hot Sale through an advertisement on social networks. They contacted her and offered a trip for two people to Quintana Roo’s Xcaret Hotel: she made the deposit and two days before the agency called her to reschedule the stay; but when she called the hotel, she realized that she had no reservation whatsoever.

She filed her complaint with the Cyber ​​Police to initiate the investigations, thus alerting this alleged agency, My Travel Holiday.

However, the first deposit went to a company name called Magic Eventos y Producciones del Sureste , with an address in Cancun, and the second one to Cancun and Riviera SA de CV.

“I clicked on an advertisement ad about the packages they offered, I left my information and immediately they contacted me to offer me the packages, they even told me that they belonged to the hotel, so it gave me greater confidence, and when I agreed, they gave me 10% additional discount to make the transfer, to which I agreed ”. Carla Fernández

Once the money was deposited, the confirmation of the trip was sent by email, and two days before the trip, the supposed agency contacted me and said that due to the health contingency the trip would have to be postponed since the hotels would close, situation that turned on the “red lights” and that’s when she decided to call the lodging center, where they revealed that there was no reservation under her name.

From that moment the problem began as the ‘agency’ stopped answering her calls, and after the investigations it was realized that it was not the first complaint against this scamming company .

