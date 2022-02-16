Mexican Caribbean closed 2021 as the favorite destination for travelers

The Riviera Maya was the tourist center with the largest economic benefit in Quintana Roo.

(QUINTANA ROO – SEDETUR).- The tourist destinations of the Mexican Caribbean closed 2021 with an economic spill of 10.7 billion US dollars, exceeding by 3.8 billion USD the spill of 2020.

According to the definitive statistics of the Secretary of Tourism (Sedetur) of Quintana Roo, released this week, the tourist destination with the greatest economic benefit was the Riviera Maya, with four thousand 615.61 million dollars.

Cancun reported a spill of three thousand 622.4 million dollars; Isla Mujeres , 893.2 million; Cozumel , 599.6 million; Chetumal , 77.4 million and Bacalar closed 2021 with 34.2 million dollars.

During the past year, the Mexican Caribbean was visited by 14 million 673 thousand 571 people , including tourists and cruise passengers, which represented an increase of 34.4% . in relation to 2020, that is, 3 million 754 thousand 015 more visitors between one year and other.

The hotel occupancy with which the six tourist destinations monitored by Sedetur closed together was 64.7%, which meant 25.8 points above the 38.9% with which it closed 2020.

Mexican Caribbean: the favorite destination to vacation in 2021

Last year, the tourist destinations of the Riviera Maya , Cancun , Cozumel and Isla Mujeres closed above 71% in the number of rooms occupied per night, while Bacalar and Chetumal were below 59%.

The hotel infrastructure of the Mexican Caribbean consists of 1,200 hotels , offering 118,772 rooms, distributed in the 11 municipalities of the entity.

The statistics of the Secretary of Tourism (Sedetur) of Quintana Roo specify that the movement of passengers in the three airports of the Mexican Caribbean (Cancun, Cozumel and Chetumal) registered an increase of 72.1% , closing 2021 with 79 thousand 439 movements, 33 1,269 more than those recorded in 2020, when it closed with 46,170.

Regarding the arrival of flights, the Cancun International Airport recorded 75 thousand 851 registrations ; that of Cozumel, 2,416 and that of Chetumal closed with 1,172 arrivals.

The Mexican Caribbean began 2022 with a good run in terms of traveler preference, and ranked first in hotel occupancy nationwide, surpassing destinations such as Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

