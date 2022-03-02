Zelensky tells Russian troops: ‘Just save your lives, leave.’

President Zelensky told Russian troops not to trust their commanders or Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian troops on Monday that they should not trust their commanders or Kremlin propaganda.

“Throw away your equipment and leave,” Zelensky said in a video statement posted on Telegram on Monday. “Do not believe your commanders. Do not believe your propagandists. Just save your lives — leave.”

He added: “We dedicate every hour to strengthening our state. Anyone who can join the fight against the invaders must do so.”

Zelensky also said Ukrainians with combat experience would be released from jails and prisons to help fight against Russia.

He said the decision was “not easy from a moral point of view” but “useful” for the country’s protection.

“When I ran for presidency, I said that each of us is the president because we are all responsible for our state,” Zelensky said. “And now it turns out that each of us is a warrior.”

Fighting intensified on Monday, with dozens reportedly killed in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian and Russian delegation were meeting along the Belarus border for talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made outlandish claims to justify Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

He’s baselessly accused Ukraine of genocide, while claiming that Russia is pursuing the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine. Zelensky is Jewish and members of his family died in the Holocaust, which underscores the bizarre and unfounded nature of Putin’s rationale for this war.

Experts say Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine is largely a product of his desire to reestablish Russian hegemony in Eastern Europe and countries formerly part of the Soviet Union.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments