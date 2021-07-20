Hawksbill turtle spawns on the beach of the international boardwalk of Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- The State Government informs that during the night of Saturday, July 17, the beach of the International Malecón in Puerto Progreso was once again the scene of the spawning of a Carey species turtle, which usually goes to the Yucatan coast to deposit the eggs that will contribute to perpetuate this important marine species and with it the fauna of our state.

Photo: (Yucatán Ahora)

Given this situation, the State Government recalls that the nesting season of turtles that come to the Yucatecan coast takes place from April to November, being the period from June to November where the hatching of the young occurs, which, when leaving the nest, move towards the sea to integrate into their habitat, so it is possible to observe this event during those months.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

In this sense, the state government exhorts the entire population to avoid interfering with these events and to report any similar phenomenon to the telephone number 999 502 782, which is the number of attention to sea turtles of the Department of Environmental Conservation of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS) as well as on the electronic page sds.yucatan.gob.mx , digital media of the same agency and 911.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

The event was attended by agents of the Progreso Ecological Police, as well as by volunteers who participate in the Tortuguero camp operated by personnel from the Center for Technological Studies of the Sea (Cetmar) Number 17 that supports monitoring and surveillance in the coastal areas of Yucatan.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

In that sense, the Committee for the Protection and Conservation of Sea Turtles of the State of Yucatan (COCTOMY) carries out multiple actions for the conservation and protection of sea turtles in the State and throughout the Peninsula, which have been highly successful in increasing the number of nests and release of hatchlings on these beaches, and is made up of representatives of different orders of Government and non-governmental organizations as well as higher education and scientific researchers.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments