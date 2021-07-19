Fishermen rescue dolphin stranded in San Crisanto (video)

SAN CRISANTO, Sinanché, (July 19, 2021).- Fishermen were surprised to find a young dolphin stranded on the beaches of San Crisanto. The animal was taken back to the sea by a group of fishermen from Telchac Puerto.

The seamen rescued the dolphin that was stranded for about two hours, they said. They placed it on a cloth to tow it to a deeper part and set it free.

On the way, the fishermen caressed the animal and gave it encouraging phrases. They even paused to let the animal rest. “You need to go back into the deep sea, so that later you can jump and say hello to us,” one of the fishermen was talking to the specimen.

Finally, the fishermen saw the cetacean go away and with satisfaction said that it was worth the effort to rescue it. The video of Maestro Boss circulates on social networks.

Source: Yucatan.com.mx

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments