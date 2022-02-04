Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurates the Municipal Institute for Women in Mama, Yucatan

Women who live in this municipality now have a safe space, focused on preventing, addressing and eradicating gender violence, as a result of the combined efforts promoted by the state government in this area.

(MAMA, YUC. – TYT).- On Thursday, February 3, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the Municipal Institute for Women in the municipality of Mama, which is now part of the 106 instances of this type, which are found in each municipality of the state, the result of the sum of efforts of the State Government with the City Councils.

On a work tour of this municipality and accompanied by the head of the Social Development Secretariat (Sedesol), Roger Torres Peniche, Vila Dosal also supervised the operation of the office that is part of the “24/7 Doctor” program, to provide complementary care to the inhabitants of the interior of the entity.

Together with the host mayor, María Inés Pacheco Poot, and the head of the Women’s Secretariat (Semujeres), María Cristina Castillo Espinosa, Vila Dosal conducted a supervision tour of the facilities that make up the new venue, where advice and channeling so that the inhabitants can access the different programs offered by the state agency.

During the Governor’s visit, the director of the Breast Institute, Fabiola Chablé Campos, indicated that, with the opening of this instance, the aim is to give courses on autonomy and empowerment, with the aim that women can achieve their independence.

The hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and work is done in coordination with the Municipal Police of Mama, in case of receiving reports of any type of abuse.

It should be remembered that, recently, the Governor launched the Violet Brigades scheme, through which the services of guidance and timely comprehensive care, which the Semujeres and the Municipal Institutes offer to women, girls and adolescents, are made known, to prevent and deal with cases of aggression against them.

During his working day in this town, the Governor addressed the requests and concerns of its inhabitants, in matters of housing, education, health and request for various supports; Before retiring to continue with his work schedule, he tasted some tacos de Cochinita that the residents gave him, in gratitude for the benefits that have come to that demarcation and paid to improve his quality of life.

