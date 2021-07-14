Campeche receives 7 thousand tons of basalt stone for the Maya Train project

The opening of the new Veracruz-Seybaplaya maritime route is strategic for the supply of materials that will be used for the Maya Train Project.
Campeche, Camp., (July 14, 2021).- The Campeche 2000 maritime terminal was the headquarters for the reception operations for seven thousand tons of basalt stone from the port of Veracruz that will be transported by nautical route for the construction of route 2 of the Maya Train.
Constituted as the port with the largest dredging in the state of Campeche and with a strategic location due to its proximity to the work that is carried out throughout the Yucatan peninsula, the cargo arrived in Campechano lands towed by a vessel of the Integral Port Administration of Veracruz (Apiver) Agency that on July 1 reported on the start of cabotage operations for the opening of this new route, which is described in official information as an achievement in coordination with authorities and the port union.
The transfer of the basalt stone began with its extraction in the Veracruz Los Tuxtlas Biosphere Reserve and will be used in section 2 of the Maya Train that covers a distance of approximately 235 kilometers, between the municipalities of Escárcega and Calkiní.
It is worth mentioning that the opening of the new maritime route is strategic for the supply of materials that will be used in this railway project. Given its geographical conditions, the Campeche 2000 maritime terminal will be vital for the construction of the Maya Train.
This terminal is the largest major port between Dos Bocas, Tabasco and Progreso, Yucatán.
Source: Heraldo de México
