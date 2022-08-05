The family of an American imprisoned in Venezuela asks President Biden to please bring him home

The family of a Los Angeles man detained in Venezuela earlier this year is publicly appealing to the US government to help secure his release, fearing he could be held long-term as a political bargaining chip.
Eyvin Hernandez, a 44-year-old lawyer and criminal justice advocate in LA, was picked up by Venezuelan security forces on 31 March near the Colombia-Venezuela border and is facing “criminal association” and “conspiracy” charges, his family says.
Hernandez is known in California for his longtime work as a public defender representing low-income defendants and his mentorship of new attorneys and students.
“I beg the US government to do something for my son,” Ana Sandoval, Hernandez’s mother, pleaded in tears. “Me and my whole family are devastated. My son is an honest man. He hasn’t committed any crime.”
Hernandez was on vacation in Colombia and accompanying a Venezuelan friend to the border when he was arrested near the city of Cúcuta and later taken to a military counterintelligence holding facility in Caracas, according to his family, who says he had no intention of entering Venezuela.
He is loved here, and he is more valuable to the world being free and advocating for justice for the Latino community …
Henry Martinez
While abroad, Hernandez had given regular updates to his family, letting them know he was doing well and saying a daily goodnight to his parents, the family said. But days before he was due to come home, he stopped contacting them or responding to messages.
As days passed with no contact, the family reached out to hospitals and law enforcement officials in Colombia and had authorities visit his Airbnb, where they found his belongings left behind. “I couldn’t find any information, and I had images in my head of identifying his body,” his brother, Henry Martinez, said.
Eventually, Martinez got a WhatsApp message from a public defender in Venezuela saying his brother was in custody. After about 50 days, Martinez also got a phone call from his brother, who said he was waiting to have a hearing.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Dead body found floating in the waters of the Progreso swamp
A group of people found in.
-
Accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves two dead and eight injured
A crash between two vehicles at.
-
Pelosi says China ‘made a big fuss’ about her visit to Taiwan, mainly because she is a woman
Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan’s President Tsai.
-
CFE and Canadian TC Energy agree to develop US$4.5 billion gas pipeline, suspending arbitration
Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy and.
-
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion USD in the first half of 2022
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion.
-
Federal judge revokes all three injunctions against Section 5 of the Maya Train Project
Section 5 of the Maya Train.
-
In June, hotel occupancy reached 52% in Yucatan
In June, hotels in Yucatan registered.
-
Yucatan registered more than 300 cases of suicide during 2021
The suicide rate in Yucatan in.
-
Yucatecan Ejidatarios block the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway, they demand fair payment for their lands
A group of Yucatecan Ejidatarios blocked.
-
Red Tide forces fish and octopuses to land on the coast of Telchac, Yucatan
Hundreds of marine species have washed.
Leave a Comment