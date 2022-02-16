Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Wednesday could be the day of the Russian attack

Ukrainian President Zelensky said the country has learned that Wednesday will be the day of the attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has learned that Wednesday, Feb. 16, “will be the day of the attack,” according to a Facebook update to the nation.
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Monday afternoon briefing with reporters: “We are actively working on diplomatic solutions to de-escalate the crisis,” and stressed that “the path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage.”
