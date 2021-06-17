Texas allocates USD 250 million to build its own border wall with Mexico

The Texas governor said they are willing to do the job that President Joe Biden’s Administration refuses to do.

TEXAS, (June 16, 2021).-The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, announced on Wednesday, June 16th, the beginning of the construction of a border wall along the border with Mexico, allocating 250 million US dollars of state funds for this purpose.

“Texas is willing to do the job that President Joe Biden’s Administration refuses to do,” Abbott said during a news conference where he made the announcement.

Due to Biden’s open border policies, I just announced Texas’ plan to continue securing the border & build the wall.



Here’s how:

➡️ Down payment of $250M

➡️ Hire project manager & contractors

➡️ Begin construction

➡️ Demand Biden return TX land to TX

https://t.co/PaQbSzMMcn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 16, 2021

The Republican governor explained that the construction of the wall will take place in several stages.

First, Texas is already in talks with ranchers and owners of private properties so that as soon as possible physical barriers are placed within their lands with signs of “Do not cross”.

Undocumented migrants who cross these lands will be arrested and face charges of aggravated trespass, which are more serious due to the emergency order signed by the governor and which is already in effect.

“We will not be turning these migrants over to the federal government: they will go to jail,” said Abbott, surrounded by members of the state legislature.

Abbott holds the Biden administration responsible for the increase in the migratory flow and the crisis that is currently experienced at the Texas border.

Because President Biden signed an executive order last January suspending the construction of the border wall, the state of Texas is willing to continue with the project, assuming the cost of the works.

To do this, in addition to the funds allocated today, Texas created a website to receive donations for that purpose.

The governor also announced that an expert will be hired to be in charge of the project.

Additionally, Abbott sent a letter today to the Joe Biden government demanding that the land that the federal administration seized to build the border wall be returned immediately to its owners.

“We will talk to these people so that they allow us to build the wall on their land,” he explained.

Abbott anticipates that Texas will build several miles of a border wall on state land and donations from homeowners. He indicated that the cost will depend on the evaluations made as the project progresses.

Local media in Texas noted that Abbott will tour sections of the border later this month alongside former President Donald Trump, who is a promoter of the Texas wall project.

