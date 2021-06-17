Yucatan State Health Secretariat reports 51% occupancy in public hospitals

The Secretariat of Health of Yucatan reported that there is a 51 percent hospital occupancy in public hospitals in Mérida, while in the interior of the state the hospital occupancy is 19 percent.
These figures reflect the number of beds for general occupancy, not only for Covid-19 cases but also for patients with respiratory tract infections.
As for private hospitals, their capacity to treat Covid-19 patients is limited, in some cases, they have up to 10 beds to care for patients with the virus.
The State Health Secretariat urges the population not to spread false information and avoid generating alarm.
Source: Yucatan State Health Secretariat
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Doctors ask for a red traffic light in Yucatán; “Government is wasting time”, they point out
Mérida, Yucatán (June 17, 2021).- Public.
-
Sargassum arrival continues along the coast of Quintana Roo
Mahahual, Q.R. — The arrival of.
-
Texas allocates USD 250 million to build its own border wall with Mexico
The Texas governor said they are.
-
The goal of 200 thousand planted trees is exceeded in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- Mauricio.
-
PES political party social networks hacked: Community Manager takes revenge for non-payment
MEXICO, (June 17, 2021).- The Partido.
-
Progreso enables temporary shelters as swamp zone overflows
Progreso, Yucatán, (June 17,2021).- The rains.
-
Yucatecan businessman Raúl Abraham Mafud dies in Houston, Texas
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- The.
-
“Claudette” forms in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “The.
-
Summer solstice in Chichen-Itzá will take place next Sunday, June 20
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “Next.
-
Maya Train Project will allocate 849 million pesos for archaeological rescue
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment