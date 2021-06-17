  • Merida,
    • Yucatan State Health Secretariat reports 51% occupancy in public hospitals

    By on June 17, 2021

    The Secretariat of Health of Yucatan reported that there is a 51 percent hospital occupancy in public hospitals in Mérida, while in the interior of the state the hospital occupancy is 19 percent.

    These figures reflect the number of beds for general occupancy, not only for Covid-19 cases but also for patients with respiratory tract infections.

    As for private hospitals, their capacity to treat Covid-19 patients is limited, in some cases, they have up to 10 beds to care for patients with the virus.

    The State Health Secretariat urges the population not to spread false information and avoid generating alarm.

    Source: Yucatan State Health Secretariat

