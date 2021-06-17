The goal of 200 thousand planted trees is exceeded in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- Mauricio Vila announced the fulfillment of the tree planting commitment in the state capital after meeting the goal of 200 thousand planted trees.

“With a total of 216,603 trees planted in the urban area, Mérida exceeded the goal established in the declaration of the “Mérida 2050” agenda, which seeks to increase forest coverage in the entity,” said Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

From the Paseo Henequenes Park in the Francisco de Montejo subdivision, the governor indicated that since he was a candidate he promised to comply with the environmental agenda, which indicated that 100 thousand trees should be planted by the State government and the same amount by the Mérida City Council, a goal that has been totally exceeded.

“Today we have 216,603 new trees and these are disseminated in an area of ​​700 hectares across the city of Mérida, which is equivalent to taking some 4,446 cars out of circulation. This is very important because we must have a more sustainable city and this is why the coordinated work we have been doing is so important”, the governor said.

For his part, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, head of the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS), explained that 134 species were planted, in addition to working on environmental education with communication campaigns on where and how to plant the trees, but also significant programs as the “Adopt a Tree” which has been a great success.

Although the goal was exceeded, the state official indicated that work is being done on the reforestation and tree planting of Paseo Henequenes Park. “We have already started to plant 30 thousand trees taking advantage of the rainy season and we will plant 40 different species on this area, analyzing very well where we are going to plant,” he said.

Besides, an irrigation system for the site was also put into operation, for which 19 million pesos were invested, resources that materialized with 10 pumps, as well as four thousand irrigation devices and six thousand sprinklers, as revealed by Roger Echeverría, director of the Public Works Construction Institute (Incopy).

