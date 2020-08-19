More than one thousand cans of beer confiscated on the Mérida-Cancún

VALLADOLID, YUCATAN., August 19, 2020.- During the routine inspection carried out by SSP agents at a checkpoint, more than 60 plates of beer cans and liquor bottles were detected by the police officers, as they were transported in private vehicles and on a passenger bus as well.

At a police checkpoint located on kilometer 173 of the Mérida-Cancún highway near the junction to the Yalcoba police station where they secured l, 440 cans of beer in two vehicles, a Chevrolet Tornado and a Chevrolet Sonic.

Both drivers had portable radios to communicate with each other and warn of the presence of police checkpoints.

However, they got stopped for speeding, and that’s when the police officers found the 60 plates of beer cans in both cars, that they were trying to smuggle from the neighboring state of Quintana Roo into Yucatan.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments