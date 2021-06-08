Minor stabbed during election day brawl in Dzoncauich, Yucatán

Dzoncauich, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021).- Two teenagers were arrested in the municipal cemetery of Dzoncauich, for allegedly stabbing another minor for partisan reasons.

The irony of the case is that none of the 3 involved can vote since they are under 18, but they were beaten and one of them ended up in the hospital after receiving a stab in the stomach.

With the support of Agents from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the Municipal Police, officers managed to locate and arrest both subjects who stayed inside the Dzoncauich general cemetery.

Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

In Yucatán, a relatively peaceful electoral day was registered in the different municipalities, including the city of Mérida, where a peaceful and orderly electoral day was developed.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments