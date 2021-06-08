San Gervasio archaeological site in Cozumel, closed due to Covid-19

They will carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitization on the site.
Cozumel, QRoo, (June 08, 2021).- The Federal Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reported that the archaeological site of San Gervasio, in Cozumel, closes its doors to public visits starting this Monday, June 7 and until further notice.
The foregoing, according to the protocols established before a confirmed case of Covid-19, and to carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitization, as well as to keep possible contact cases in quarantine, as indicated by the health guidelines.
“For the Federal Ministry of Culture and the INAH, it is a priority to guarantee the health of its workers, as well as that of the visitors to its cultural venues, so the Institute will continue to implement the essential sanitary and hygiene measures to ensure that their spaces are enjoyable and safe ”, it was reported in a statement.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chetumal seeks volunteers to monitor sea turtles in Mahahual
Those interested in participating as volunteers.
-
Crowned Tolok ‘dinosaur look alike’ carries out important insect pest control labor
YUCATÁN, (June 08, 2021).- The crowned.
-
The Best Coffee In San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato
GUANAJUATO, (June 08, 2021).- Colonial San Miguel.
-
Man accused of drug trafficking in the United States wins election in Chumayel, Yucatán
Chumayel, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- With.
-
Minor stabbed during election day brawl in Dzoncauich, Yucatán
Dzoncauich, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021).- Two.
-
Like A Madman, Trump Continues To Incite Violence.
In the purest style of Rock.
-
Two areas with cyclonic potential in the Caribbean Sea are being monitored
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- “The.
-
Iconic Yucatecan visual artist Ermilo Torre Gamboa dies at 97
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- Governor.
-
Hotel association urge not to affect the image of Bacalar holistic center by Ricardo Ponce case
The hotel association expressed its solidarity.
-
Lightning strikes kill 27 during monsoon in India
Lightning strikes killed 27 people and four.
Leave a Comment