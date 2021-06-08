San Gervasio archaeological site in Cozumel, closed due to Covid-19

They will carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitization on the site.

Cozumel, QRoo, (June 08, 2021).- The Federal Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reported that the archaeological site of San Gervasio, in Cozumel, closes its doors to public visits starting this Monday, June 7 and until further notice.

The foregoing, according to the protocols established before a confirmed case of Covid-19, and to carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitization, as well as to keep possible contact cases in quarantine, as indicated by the health guidelines.

“For the Federal Ministry of Culture and the INAH, it is a priority to guarantee the health of its workers, as well as that of the visitors to its cultural venues, so the Institute will continue to implement the essential sanitary and hygiene measures to ensure that their spaces are enjoyable and safe ”, it was reported in a statement.

Source: La Jornada Maya

