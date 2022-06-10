Missing senior citizen found dead in Tizimín, Yucatan

The search for Don Isidro ended sadly, as he was found dead last Tuesday, June 7, on a dirt road that is located next to the Valladolid-Tizimín highway.
The 55-year-old man had left his house to go hunting in the mountains near Temozón, but when the night came and he did not return, his relatives became concerned.
They reported the case to the police authorities and the search began, during which agents of the Municipal Police of Temozón, the SSP, and relatives of the missing person participated.
The authorities went to the aforementioned site and searched for more than one kilometer, carefully checking every corner, until unfortunately, they found the man dead among the vegetation.
It looked like the deceased climbed a tree, slipped, fell, and hit his head, and since there was no one to help him, he died.
The place was cordoned off, while agents from the Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office arrived to carry out the corresponding procedures, and later Semefo personnel arrived to lift the body and take it to the SEMEFO facilities to conduct the corresponding autopsy.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
