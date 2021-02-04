A dolphin got stranded in the port of Las Coloradas, Yucatán

Park guards of the Ría Lagartos biosphere reserve reported the stranding of a live dolphin in the port of Las Coloradas, in the municipality of Tizimín, the eastern part of the state.

According to a report from the Yucatan Marine Mammal Research and Conservation Program ( PICMMY ), it is a tonina dolphin (Tursiops truncatus).

The cetacean was rescued and released into deep waters, in addition to the fact that the dolphin was not found again in the monitoring in subsequent days, so its release is considered successful.

The population was asked that, if they observe a stranded marine mammal, whether alive or dead, they should report it to the local authorities so that they can proceed according to the situation.

Apparently the cold front that affects the peninsular region could have contributed to the stranding of the animal on the eastern coasts of Yucatán.

