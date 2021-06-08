Like A Madman, Trump Continues To Incite Violence.

In the purest style of Rock and Roll dinosaurs, Donald Trump went out on tour, and his repertoire was based on his “greatest hits,” in particular, in which he claims to be the victim of the “greatest robbery in history”.

NORTH CAROLINA United States. (Times Media Mexico) – By now, is there anyone in any corner of the planet who still doesn’t know that Trump lost last November’s election? Apparently, after his reappearance in Greenville, North Carolina, Donald Trump doesn’t.

“The dead voted for Joe Biden. Native Americans did too, but because their vote “was bought.” There were all kinds of irregularities in the count,” Trump said.

Proof, none, of course. Quite the opposite. Trump did not mention that senators, congress members, judges, and authorities, even in traditionally Republican states, ratified the result.

According to “The Donald,” his government was as close to perfection as possible. He took the opportunity to flay Biden because, according to him, “he is destroying the economy” -yes, the same one he left on the floor-, then badmouthed Dr. Fauci for his management of Covid and lashed out against China. All the usual suspects, in the same place.

The heart of the matter was him and no one else but him, the greatest of U.S. presidents – in his eyes – and of many Republican voters, who abducted by the big lie he preaches, most of them with the same profile. White, low socioeconomic status, with little education.

While “The Donald” talked about his greatness and “Murica’s” decadence due to Biden, The New York Times published that Mark Meadows, his chief of staff, pressured the Justice Department to investigate the false electoral conspiracies. The New York newspaper had access to a series of emails certifying and expanding on the White House’s attempts at a coup against the candidate.

Meadows cited conjecture that people from Italy had used technology and military satellites to “remotely manipulate the counting machines in Biden’s favor.” At the time, the acting head of Justice was Jeffrey A. Rosen, who replaced Bill Barr after claiming there was no fraud. Rosen nearly fell because he ignored the pressure.

Surrounded more and more by geeky characters, who talk about coups d’état, the former president repeats in his circle that he will be “reinstated” in the White House this August. His mental drift is directly proportional to the increasing pressure from the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the criminal investigation against him and his company.

Trump plans to participate in more rallies, which worries Republicans. They are aware of the strength of Trumpism, but in turn, fear that it will cause them an internal rift in the 2022 midterm elections.

