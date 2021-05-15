Mauricio Vila visits boxing Gym of former World champion Gilberto Keb Baas

HUNUCMÁ, YUCATAN., (May 15, 2021).- For about three years to date, a group of boys and girls, with ‘champions’, aspirations, have been training hard in the art of boxing in the gym of former world champion Gilberto Keb Baas, which received the pleasant and surprising visit of the Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

The Governor went to Hunucmá to verify the vaccination campaign in people 50 to 59 years of age, and after that, as he has been doing in recent days, he visited, on this occasion, the Keb Baas boxing gym, especially because it learned that girls and boys are trained in this art.

The boys and especially the 12-year-old girl Gabriela Itzel Uc Noh, impressed the Governor with a series of combinations that she finished off with right and left straights.

“Maare (Yucatecan expression), you hit hard!” Vila Dosal exclaimed as the little girl prescribed blows to the gauntlet of Keb Baas, who still remembers the night of November 6, 2010, when he lifted the World Boxing Council Lightweight World Champion belt against Omar “Niño” at the Polyforum Zamná of Mérida, Yucatan.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

After the salute to the former champion, Gabriela Itzel put on the gloves. Then the champion wood was seen with those repetitions and those blocks. The look always in front of the rival, the ready fist. One two Three. One two Three.

-How old are you? Do you fight already?

—She is twelve years old and has been learning a lot, she hits hard …

-If she likes it? Do you raise them in the ring?

—She likes it a lot, but for now she can only fight for an exhibition, the officers are up to 16 years old.

“And who fights with you, because I wouldn’t dare?” Said Vila Dosal, smiling.

“Fight with children …

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

The governor observed how it is that these boys and girls learn not only boxing, but also play sports, stay healthy and, above all, acquire an iron discipline, as required by the fistiana.

After Vila promising to invite them to a future Match Boxing function, with a truck included, the coach told him how it is that at his home in Hunucmá municipality of Yucatán, he has been able to set up this gym where the children go by paying a modest recovery fee.

In addition, he told to the governor that his sons, José Guillermo and José Gilberto are now, the first as a boxer and the second as a coach, in the regionals in Tabasco with a view to the Olympics.

“I’m completely sure my son is going to win,” Keb Baas told to Vila.

Next, he asked to his son Roman Cen Huh, 21-year-old, to hit the pear. The young man stood in front of it, positioned and started with his right hand and suddenly that sound became like a kind of music, given the timing of the blows, something that Vila Dosal also admired.

“Your visit, the truth, it was a real surprise, it was very pleasant, something unusual for a Governor to visit a space like this, hopefully not the first or the last time and do it more often,” Keb Baas commented, who took advantage of the agent to ask for support in the construction of the roof and thus be able to place the ring.

“Of course we do, we see it, with great pleasure,” replied the governor, to further encourage these young people who train hard from five in the afternoon to eight at night from Monday to Friday, waiting for some night full of stars, we can make the dream of being champions come true, like their coach.

Photo: (Mi punto de vista)

Source: Yucatán ahora







Comments

comments