Festival of the LGBTTTI+ Community to be held in Merida on May 16th

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- This Sunday, May 16, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Transvestite, Transsexual, and Intersex (Lgbttti +) Festival will be held, featuring 17 artistic and educational activities, as well as 14 stalls selling products and services, announced their coordinators.
The venue is in the Los Niños Héroes park, in the Mejorada neighborhood, and the activities will start at noon and will be over at 8 PM.
The event is organized by the Yucatán Substantive Equality associations and the Trans Intersectional Command, for which the participation of just over a thousand attendees is expected throughout the afternoon and part of the night.
During the eight hours that the event will last, 10 artistic activities will be held, as well as seven educational events and workshops.
There will also be 12 stalls selling products and services, distributed throughout the park, displaying masks, pennants, T-shirts, mugs, bags, purses, various types of food, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, among other things.
All activities will be carried out with the respective hygiene and prevention measures, to avoid possible contagion of Covid-19, with the use of face masks, masks, antibacterial and sanitizing gel, mainly.
Source: Yucatàn ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
