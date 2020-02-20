Merida is declared a pro-environmental city

Merida was recognized for its actions in the last reporting year to develop climate change strategies, track and act to limit, reduce emissions, assess and mitigate climate risks.

The environmental policies promoted by Mayor Renan Barrera Concha to address climate change received international recognition when Merida was named one of the world’s leading cities in climate action and transparency, according to the A-List 2019 of CDP, a global non-profit organization.

“In the city of Merida we already have a budget labeled for these actions, in addition to offering tax incentives for those who use solar panels in their homes and businesses, and soon 100% of the municipal administration buildings will use clean energy”, said the mayor.

To obtain an “A” rating, the city needs to demonstrate best practices in adaptation and mitigation, set ambitious and realistic goals, and demonstrate progress towards achieving those goals. Changes in favour of clean energy must be visible.

Finally, Barrera Concha stated that other important actions to reverse climate change are reforestation campaigns and the program of tree planting in parking lots and urban spaces.

