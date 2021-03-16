Young man drowns in Sisal, Yucatan

Sisal, Yucatan (March 15, 2021).- A young neighbor of the ACIM subdivision of Umán had a sad end, after presumably drowning this afternoon in the sheltered port of Sisal after the current carried him away.

A young man went with his family to enjoy this bridge to the magical town of Sisal, however, everything was joy and fun, when after having lunch, he went swimming in the sea, but he could no longer leave and died. Although it was only half an hour that passed after eating, it is not ruled out that his death was due to a deadly congestion.

Photo: Yucatan al Instante

Even a fisherman identified as Wilberth Canché aboard his boat, managed to rescue the young man who, due to the “sweat” that struck at that time, was swept away by the current.

When Andrés León P., 20, was taken ashore to give him first aid, the boy had taken a ticket with San Pedro. Later elements of the Municipal Police cordoned off the area, awaiting the FGE and the Forensic Medical Service for the legal proceedings.

Source:







Comments

comments