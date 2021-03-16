Mexico to sign contract for 20 million doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) – Mexico will sign a contract on Tuesday with China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd to purchase 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

The Chancellor pointed out that Sinovac is already authorized in Mexico and a contract will be signed with Sinopharm.

With this, he said, it will be immediately presented to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for its authorization and that it can arrive in Mexico no later than the first week of April.

So far, 5 million 492 thousand 375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the country, of which one million are from Sinovac.

Meanwhile, more than 3,500,000 vaccines have been applied as of March 10th.

