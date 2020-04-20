5,700 beekeepers in Campeche report decrease of 50 percent in production this season

José Luis Flores González, president of Miel y Cera de Campeche, stated that this season Campeche will produce 50 percent less honey than what it produced last year, which was even lower than the production of the two previous years- Beekeepers have collected only 540 tons of honey this year, and there is only one month left for the season is over.
When it comes to trading, he noted that there is no problem, because although the main markets for Campeche honey are in Europe and Asia, the shipping companies are still operating, and the clients continue to request the product, especially when everyone is preparing for a possible food shortage.
The problem that beekeepers in Campeche are facing, is the lack of rain, because without rain, flowering is scarce and the bees have nowhere to get the nectar, which means that, without rain, there is no honey.
In addition, Flores Gonzalez stated that the Secretariat of Rural Development of the State of Campeche has not given producers any type of support so far inabsolutely whatsoever, although there is already a support strategy for all primary sectors (but not for beekeepers).
The leader of the honey producers said that last week he spoke with local congressman Ambrosio López and told him about the severity of the drought, who, in turn, promised to expose the situation in the plenary session of the State Congress to seek a solution, but so far, they have not received any response from the state government.
According to the Flores Gonzalez, this year could be disastrous in terms of honey production in Campeche, as together with the drought, the emergence of COVID-19 limits the actions that could be taken to help bees, which has resulted in the death of thousands of these insects in the hives of local producers.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida City Council intensifies the cleaning and disinfection of markets
With constant sanitation tasks and comprehensive.
-
As Mexicans lose jobs in the US, remittances to their relatives back home dry up
MIAMI — Herminio Rodriguez could not.
-
Tekax Tourism Director is fired for registering as “unemployed”
TEKAX, YUCATAN (April 19, 2020) .-.
-
AMLO asks the Mexican narcos “To calm down” and stop distributing food
The president told the crime groups.
-
Firefighters from three corporations try to put down a huge fire between Yucatan and Quintana Roo
Firefighters from Conafor, the SSP, and.
-
State Tourism Secretary Michel Fridman shows no solidarity with the sector in Yucatan
The head of Sefotur, Michel Fridman.
-
US oil prices on track for their worst day
Crude oil from this brand fell.
-
COPARMEX asks workers to unite and ask the government to pay part of their wages
“We propose that only during the.
-
Cancun will have a hospital dedicated exclusively to treat Covid-19 patients
The General Hospital of Zone No..
-
Protests against stay-at-home orders are spreading across the USA
Across the US, a movement is.
Leave a Comment