Facebook reinstates Trump account after two years of suspension

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, will return to use his Facebook account, said Meta, announcing that it will reinstate the former president’s account after it was suspended on January 6 for the attacks on the Capitol.

According to a blog, Meta’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, indicated that new safeguards will be added so that there are no violators breaking its rules, warning that in case Trump publishes more content that is infringing, his content will be removed and again his account will be suspended for a month or two years, depending on the seriousness committed.

Now Trump’s 2-year suspension has elapsed, the question is whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has receded enough to allow the suspension to expire. 2/4 — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 25, 2023

Likewise, Meta said Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks.

Trump, in a post on his own social network, Truth Social, criticized Facebook’s decision to suspend his account:

“Facebook, which has lost billions of dollars in value since it deleted its favorite president, me, just announced it will reinstate my account. Something like this can never happen again to a sitting president, or anyone else who doesn’t deserve retribution,” he wrote.

Needless to say, Trump was banned from all of his platforms, but in a short time, Twitter owner Elon Musk ran a poll asking for user feedback on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated.

