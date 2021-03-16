Europe seeks to restart travel with COVID ‘pass’ despite vaccine squeeze

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will on Wednesday unveil a COVID-19 pass to allow free travel this summer and support the struggling tourism sector despite the bloc’s sluggish vaccination campaign and the risks posed by new coronavirus variants.
The EU’s executive European Commission will propose creating a bloc-wide “green digital certificate” that would combine information on vaccination, COVID-19 tests and recovery from the disease to allow people to take flights and cross borders.
“It will allow everyone from the European Union to come and visit us with security,” said Alfonso Lopez, director of The Hat hotel and Villa Verbena restaurant in Madrid.
“I think it will help us have a reasonable summer season,” he said, calling last summer “an absolute disaster”.
In Paris, 63-year-old pensioner Patrick Job – sporting a lapel pin reading: “I am vaccinated against COVID-19” – looked forward to travelling again after more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions that have thrust Europe into a record economic recession.
“A COVID-19 health pass would allow us to travel, to get back a little bit of freedom. And to be able to see other things, at least to go on holiday for a few days, or on a weekend,” Job said while walking his dog.
The Commission hopes EU member states and the bloc’s parliament will agree on the proposal in June, in time for the summer season.
SLOW START
Seeking a “safe and sustainable reopening” for Europe, the Commission will also tell EU countries to exempt cross-border workers and freight transport from strict travel restrictions and offer a joint gateway for national passenger location forms.
Vaccination campaigns have got off to a slow start in many EU countries due to scarce supply and with fears of new coronavirus variants spreading, the 27 countries face an uphill battle agreeing shared standards for reopening.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Up to date, LGBT+ Political Agenda is presented in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 15, 2021).- Members.
-
Violent armed robbery on a grocery store in Ciudad Caucel
Extensive SSP operation to find the.
-
Yucatan State Government shuts down a 200-people party in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 15, 2021).- As.
-
Strange deaths of a girl and a baby in Mérida and Kanasín
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (March 13, 2021).- The.
-
IYEM will offer financial support for the purchase of bicycles in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán (March 13, 2021).- As.
-
A new airport could improve living conditions in Southern Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 12, 2021).-The governor.
-
US, Japan, India, and Australia to announce vaccine production deal
Joe Biden and other countries of the.
-
UADY professor is suspended for alleged harassment and homophobia
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 10, 2021).- The.
-
Spray-painted monuments cleaned up in Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On the morning of.
-
Gang members attack and kill a man in Merida’s Colonia Juan Pablo II
According to SIPSE, the victim was.
Leave a Comment