New buses for Merida

MÉRIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Yucatan’s Governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, presented Friday afternoon the new “Va y Ven” Periferico Route allows quick trips to different parts of the city without the need to go through the historic center.

The new route will begin operations next summer and connect more than 120 neighborhoods near the periférico, in a route that covers 50 kilometers with 69 strategic stops.

In his message, the Governor emphasized that the new route is a long-standing necessity, not only because 47% of Merida’s population uses public transportation, but also to preserve the quality of life, otherwise in ten years, Merida would have traffic similar to Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

The new “Va y Ven” route will start operations when the works are carried out jointly by the State Government and Merida City Hall within the Joint Program for the Improvement of Mobility and Road Infrastructure. It includes the resurfacing of 10 critical and most damaged kilometers of the Periferico, maintenance work on the eight current pedestrian bridges, and the construction of 5 new ones and four others that will be temporary, which are completed.

It was reported that the units are high-end models, with comfortable seats and air conditioning, and with a capacity for 79 passengers.

“What we don’t do today we will regret in 20, 30, or 40 years”, said the Governor, after highlighting that 127 million pesos will be invested for the implementation of the new route.

Also present at the presentation, which took place at the International Congress Center, were Mayor Renán Barrera Concha; Aref Karam Esposítos, director of the Institute of Mobility and Urban Development; and Fernando Ponce Díaz, president of Coparmex.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







