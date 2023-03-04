Rhythmic gymnastics team will compete in Yucatan Cup

After the evaluation conducted at the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR), which belongs to the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), the national rhythmic gymnastics team is going for its second evaluation at the Yucatan Cup 2023, to be held from March 2 to 5 at the Poliforum Zamna Gymnasium in Merida.

For Marina Malpica Ramirez, Karla Diaz Arnal, Ledia Juarez Aladro, and Xitlali Santana, this event is part of their preparation agenda for the great events that make up the 2023 season, having as their next commitment a tour of Europe, which they will undertake from March 13 to April 10.

“I feel very prepared and happy because now we start the season earlier, we almost always start in March, but given the year is so full of events, we start earlier; we have had strong training, and the four of us are very strong, we are a solid team and ready to achieve goals, “said Ledia Juarez, in conversation with CONADE.

The experienced gymnasts, Marina Malpica, and Karla Diaz will compete in the World Cup of the discipline, to be held in Palaio Faliro, Greece, from March 17 to 19, to later compete in their second World Cup of the year in Sofia, Bulgaria, scheduled from March 31 to April 2.

In addition to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) events, the four national teams will hold a training camp in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, where they will refine their routines.

TYT Newsroom