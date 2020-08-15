Downtown Mérida registers 47 cases in 14 days

MÉRIDA.- Central ​​Mérida remains the area with the highest number of people infected with Covid-19 in the last 14 days. A total of 47 cases have been counted in the last 24 hours in the state capital.

30 deaths and 151 new infections from the coronavirus pandemic were reported in the state of Yucatán during the last 24 hours.

Mérida Yucatan, Friday, from August 1st to 14th: Downtown Merida (47) Ciudad Caucel (40) Juan Pablo II (30) Francisco de Montejo (25) Tixcacal Opichén (22) Chuburná (20) Las Américas (20) Map updated August 13th 2020 (Secretaría de Salud)

Yucatan registers a total of 12,440 infections and 1,591 deaths from Covid-19 in Yucatan, since the pandemic arrived on March 13. The recovered patients are 9,850.

Friday, August 14th, a total of 9,850 patients have already recovered satisfactorily and they do not present symptoms nor can they infect others.

On Friday, August 14th, 151 new infections of Coronavirus were detected in the state of Yucatan.

82 in Mérida,

14 in Valladolid,

10 in Ticul,

8 in Tizimín,

6 in Tekax,

2 in Chumayel, Kanasín, Muna, Progreso, Temozón, Umán, and

2 foreigners

1 in Abalá, Acanceh, Akil, Cacalchén, Cuncunul, Dzan, Halachado, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Río Lagartos, Santa Elena, Teabo, Tixméhuac, Tunkás, Tzucacab, Ucú, and Yaxkukul.

In total, there are already 12,440 positive cases, 134 of which are from another country or another state.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments