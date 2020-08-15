Downtown Mérida registers 47 cases in 14 days

MÉRIDA.- Central Mérida remains the area with the highest number of people infected with Covid-19 in the last 14 days. A total of 47 cases have been counted in the last 24 hours in the state capital.
30 deaths and 151 new infections from the coronavirus pandemic were reported in the state of Yucatán during the last 24 hours.
Mérida Yucatan, Friday, from August 1st to 14th:
Downtown Merida (47)
Ciudad Caucel (40)
Juan Pablo II (30)
Francisco de Montejo (25)
Tixcacal Opichén (22)
Chuburná (20)
Las Américas (20)
Yucatan registers a total of 12,440 infections and 1,591 deaths from Covid-19 in Yucatan, since the pandemic arrived on March 13. The recovered patients are 9,850.
Friday, August 14th, a total of 9,850 patients have already recovered satisfactorily and they do not present symptoms nor can they infect others.
On Friday, August 14th, 151 new infections of Coronavirus were detected in the state of Yucatan.
82 in Mérida,
14 in Valladolid,
10 in Ticul,
8 in Tizimín,
6 in Tekax,
2 in Chumayel, Kanasín, Muna, Progreso, Temozón, Umán, and
2 foreigners
1 in Abalá, Acanceh, Akil, Cacalchén, Cuncunul, Dzan, Halachado, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Río Lagartos, Santa Elena, Teabo, Tixméhuac, Tunkás, Tzucacab, Ucú, and Yaxkukul.
In total, there are already 12,440 positive cases, 134 of which are from another country or another state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Campeche is the first state in Mexico to reach color yellow
The Federal Health Secretariat presented the.
-
North America’s Biggest Mine Threatens Environment & Native Peoples
For thousands of years, Alannah Hurley’s.
-
The Future Of Food Is Green – How the ABillionVeg App Can Help
Veganism is on the rise, and.
-
Quarantine exacerbated emotional crises in Mexico
According to the Youth Integration Centers,.
-
Mexican government forces out over 1,000 immigration officials accused of corruption
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican.
-
4,000 restaurants have closed since the pandemic began.
The local president of the Canirac,.
-
California adds 10,000 daily cases of covid-19.
It is the first state in.
-
Mérida proposes the creation of Lost Pet Alert
MERIDA, YUCATAN.- Councilor Arturo León Itzá.
-
The Cancún-Tulum highway to be modernized with a 6.7 billion USD investment
Mexico’s tourism board Fonatur will receive proposals from.
-
More threats against Justin Trudeau, Canadian police warn
The number of threats against Canadian.
Leave a Comment