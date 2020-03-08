INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2020: An equal world is an enabled world

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.
International Women’s Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.
Collective action and shared ownership for driving gender parity is what makes International Women’s Day successful.
Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”
So make International Women’s Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women.
An equal world is an enabled world. How will you help forge a gender equal world?
Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.
For more information on International Women's Day go to https://www.internationalwomensday.com/
